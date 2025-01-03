Jets’ Gardner to sit out vs. Dolphins with hamstring injury; Sherwood voted team MVP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner will sit out the season finale against the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury. Gardner has been dealing with the injury since Week 13 and missed the Jets’ last meeting with the Dolphins the following week. He started last week at Buffalo, but didn’t return after leaving in the first half. Jeff Ulbrich said tight end Tyler Conklin, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will all be game-time decisions. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood meanwhile was voted the Jets’ MVP by his teammates.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.