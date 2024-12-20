Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision vs. Rams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. The two-time Pro Bowl selection who has six sacks this season was hurt during the Jets’ 32-25 win last Sunday at Jacksonville. New York listed him Friday on its final injury report as questionable for the game. Nickel cornerback Michael Carter II was ruled out with an ailing back. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, running back Braelon Allen and defensive tackle Leki Fotu were questionable, but fully practiced Friday.

