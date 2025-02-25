INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Jets are aiming to win in 2025 without Aaron Rodgers. New general manager Darren Mougey said Tuesday the team never gave Rodgers any ultimatum or rules for him to return. He and coach Aaron Glenn simply decided it was in the team’s best interest to move on with a different starting quarterback. The Jets announced nearly two weeks ago that they told the 41-year-old Rodgers they were moving on from him. The four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year left on his contract, worth a non-guaranteed $37.5 million.

