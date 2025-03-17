Jets announce several free agent signings, including WR Tyler Johnson and edge rusher Rashad Weaver

The New York Jets made six of their free agent signings official, including wide receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver. The team also announced Monday it signed special teams standout Kris Boyd, tight end Stone Smartt and defensive tackle Jay Tufele, and re-signed defensive back Isaiah Oliver. All six players agreed to terms with the Jets last week during the beginning of the NFL’s free agency period.

