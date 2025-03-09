Jets and linebacker Jamien Sherwood agree to terms on a 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation says the New York Jets and linebacker Jamien Sherwood agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $45 million. The contract includes $30 million in guaranteed money according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement wasn’t announced by the Jets. ESPN first reported the deal. The 25-year-old Sherwood stays with the Jets and is coming off a breakout season during which he was selected the team’s MVP by his teammates after leading New York with 154 total tackles, including 95 solo.

