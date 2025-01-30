Jets agree to terms with Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the New York Jets have agreed to terms with Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator. Wilks is the first coordinator hired by new head coach Aaron Glenn. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team didn’t announce the agreement. NFL Network first reported that Wilks and the Jets had agreed to terms. The 55-year-old Wilks was out of the NFL this season and served as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football team. He was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023, but was fired after the 49ers’ loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

