Jets agree to terms with QB Justin Fields on 2-year, $40 million deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Jets and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields have agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $40 million. Fields steps in as New York’s starter for Aaron Rodgers, who the Jets announced last month they are moving forward without after two seasons. The deal for Fields includes $30 million in guaranteed money, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement wasn’t announced by the team. Fields was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft by Chicago.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.