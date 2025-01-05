Jets’ Aaron Rodgers becomes the NFL’s fifth player to throw 500 career regular-season TD passes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 career regular-season touchdown passes. He accomplished the feat in the second quarter of the New York Jets’ game against the Miami Dolphins. On first-and-goal from the 5, Rodgers dropped back and then ran forward in the pocket to buy some time before zipping a pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone to give the Jets a 7-6 lead with 7:57 left before halftime. Rodgers joined Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only players to reach the milestone. He added No. 501 late in the second quarter and passed Matt Ryan for seventh on the NFL’s career yards passing list.

