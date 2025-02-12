Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina advance to Doha Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Sixth-seed Jessica Pegula has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Doha Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina. The American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2, for a spot in the last four. Alexandrova had defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Tuesday. Italy’s Jasmine Paolini was eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian will next play either Ons Jabeur or Sofia Kenin. The seventh-ranked Elena Rybakina advanced by beating Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2 and awaits either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Linda Noskova.

