Jerkaila Jordan scores 24 points as Mississippi State women top No. 10 Oklahoma 81-77

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points, 18 in the second half, and Mississippi State held on for a 81-77 win over No. 10 Oklahoma. Jordan made 10 of 17 field goals and had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Eniya Russell scored 12 points and reserve Destiney McPhaul added 10 points for the Bulldogs. Raegan Beers had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Payton Verhulst scored 15 points and Liz Scott added 12 for Oklahoma.

