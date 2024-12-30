Jeremy Reaves gets engaged after the Washington Commanders clinch a playoff spot

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves got to celebrate two major accomplishments on the field Sunday night. After he and his teammates clinched a spot in the playoffs, Reaves proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mikaela Worley. The 28-year-old said he would not have been able to do it after a loss. Reaves was the NFL’s All-Pro special teams player in the 2021 season after finally earning a full-time job in the league. He is one of Washington’s few players left from the organization’s most recent playoff game in the 2020 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.