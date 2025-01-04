Jeremiyah Love is expected to be ready for 7th-seeded Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman expects running back Jeremiyah Love to play in Thursday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game and the Fighting Irish ground game to be at full strength against sixth-seeded Penn State. Love played sparingly after re-injuring his right knee during seventh-seeded Notre Dame’s Sugar Bowl victory over second-seeded Georgia. But the only injury update Freeman provided Saturday was that backup tight end Cooper Flanagan would miss the rest of this season with a foot injury. That means the Notre Dame ground game should be at full strength, with quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jadarian Price ready to play.

