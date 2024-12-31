Jeremiah Smith’s record-setting freshman season has Ohio State thinking big

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremiah Smith isn’t just the next great Ohio State wide receiver. Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke believes Smith will be the best receiver in school history. Smith is certainly on that trajectory after smashing Cris Carter’s records for receptions, yardage and touchdown catches by an Ohio State freshman. The Miami Gardens, Florida, product should only add to his 63 grabs, 1,037 yards and 12 scores against No. 1 Oregon in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

