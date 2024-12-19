Jeremiah Fears’ 4-point play with 11.5 seconds left helps No. 14 Oklahoma edge No. 24 Michigan 87-86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Fears buried a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and drew a foul, then sank the ensuing free throw for a 4-point play as No. 14 Oklahoma edged 24th-ranked Michigan 87-86 on Wednesday night in a wild finish at the Jumpman Invitational. Fears finished with 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Sooners (11-0) remained unbeaten. Duke Miles had 17 points, including two big 3s in the second half. Vladislav Goldin finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Danny Wolf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (8-3). The Wolverines were in control most of the game and had a three-point lead and the ball with 30 seconds left.

