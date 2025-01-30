Jenna Nighswonger departs Gotham for Arsenal

Former National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year and Olympian Jenna Nighswonger has joined Arsenal. Nighswonger has played for Gotham FC since the 2023 season. Arsenal will pay an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old defender. Nighswonger was on the United States squad that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. She joins fellow American Emily Fox on the Women’s Super League team, which is currently fourth in the standings under coach Renee Slegers.

