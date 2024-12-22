Jayson Tatum’s big night: 1st 40-plus point triple-double for Celtics since Larry Bird in 1992

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayson Tatum’s big night is earning him comparisions to Larry Bird. Tatum had 43 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Boston Celtics in a 123-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. According to the team, it was the first triple-double for a Celtics player that included 40 or more points since Bird scored 49 points with 14 rebounds and 12 assists against Portland in a 152-148 double-overtime win on March 15, 1992. Tatum said Bird is probably the best player to ever wear a Celtics uniform so any time he’s mentioned in the same sentence as him, it’s special.

