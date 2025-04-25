Jayson Tatum returns from wrist injury with 36 points but Celtics lose to Magic in Game 3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even with Jayson Tatum in the starting lineup, the Boston Celtics still couldn’t find a way to win in Orlando.

Tatum scored 36 points Friday night, but the Magic won 95-93 to cut the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in the first-round playoff series.

Tatum had missed Wednesday night’s Game 2 in Boston with a bone bruise in his right wrist, marking his first playoff game missed after he had played in 114 straight.

Tatum was hurt in the series opener after a hard fall. The Celtics had originally listed the All-Star forward as doubtful to play Friday, then upgraded him to questionable and said he was available shortly before the game.

“Just dealing with the pain tolerance, and the treatment has been progressing every day, and I just felt like I needed to go out there and play,” Tatum said.

He played 39 minutes, finishing with nine rebounds and seven turnovers.

The NBA champion and No. 2-seeded Celtics brought a 2-0 lead into the game at Orlando, where they have lost all three of their games this season and postseason. Tatum did not play in either of the regular-season losses.

The problem in Friday’s game was the third quarter, when the Celtics scored on 11 points, shooting 3 for 17 with six turnovers.

“We just got stagnant. We’ve just got to play with more pace, more energy,” Tatum said.

“I just think today in that third quarter, we weren’t getting stops. It’s kind of tough to play against a set defense every single time, or the majority of the quarter. Give them credit. They play hard, they have some defenders, but I think we had to get some stops first and get get in transition and get our pace up. I think we will next game.”

The Celtics played without starting guard Jrue Holiday because of strained right hamstring. Al Horford started in a big lineup along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

