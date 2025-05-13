Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum lunged forward toward the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury.

The New York Knicks won the game 121-113 to take a 3-1 lead. The series resumes Wednesday in Boston with the Celtics needing to win to extend their NBA title reign.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t know the extent of the injury and said the All-Star forward would undergo an MRI exam Tuesday.

“Obviously you’re always concerned about someone’s health. So it’s twofold,” Mazzulla said. “We’re concerned about his health, where he’s at, and we’re concerned about what we have to do better for Game 5 when we get back to Boston.”

Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. He buried his face in his hands as he was pushed down a tunnel in a wheelchair after leaving the floor.

An eight-year veteran, Tatum won his first NBA title last year when he led Boston to its 18th championship.

