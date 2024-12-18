Jaylen Murray scores 18 to lead No. 17 Mississippi over Southern 74-61

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points and was 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and No. 17 Mississippi defeated Southern University 74-61 on Tuesday night. It was the fourth-straight win for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield had 15 points and Dre Davis 14 for Ole Miss. Southern got points from 11 different players led by Derrick Tezeno and Michael Jacobs with 11 each.

