Jaylen Blakes hits short jumper with 1.5 seconds left, Stanford tops North Carolina 72-71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Duke graduate transfer Jaylen Blakes hit a short jumper with 1.5 seconds left to lift Stanford to a 72-71 win over North Carolina on Saturday, the first meeting as Atlantic Coast Conference rivals and the first Cardinal win over the Tar Heels in 15 meetings.

Blakes took the inbounds pass in the backcourt after Seth Trimble hit two free throws for North Carolina with 7.7 seconds to play and worked his way up the left side. He bumped a defender on the left side of the line as he moved toward the basket. He then stepped back and swished the short shot.

That ended the evenly played game that saw 12 ties and 14 lead changes with the biggest lead seven points. Each team had a five-point lead in second half.

Maxime Raynaud had 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinal (12-6, 4-3) and Blakes had 20 points with seven assists. Oziyah Sellers added 11.

RJ Davis scored 19 to lead the Tar Heels (12-7, 5-2), who had their season-best four-game winning streak end. Ven-Allen Lubin added 13 points and Elliot Cadeau had 12.

After Raynaud hit three free throws Sellers knocked down a jumper to give Stanford a 57-52 lead in the middle of the second half. North Carolina came back with a 14-4 run, taking a 66-61 lead on two Davis free throws with 4:23 to play.

Raynaud had a clutch 3 and Blakes four free throws, the last with 24.1 seconds to play, to help Stanford get back on top 70-69.

The Tar Heels led 36-35 at halftime.

North Carolina plays at Wake Forest on Tuesday. Stanford starts a three-game homestand when Miami visits on Wednesday.

