Jayden Taylor scores 19 points to lead N.C. State’s 70-62 win over Boston College

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 11 and N.C. State defeated Boston College 70-62 on Saturday to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11) climbed out of a tie for last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, leaving Boston College (10-15, 2-12) tied with Miami at the bottom. The Eagles have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points and Chad Venning 14 for Boston College. Reserve Chas Kelley III scored 10. The Eagles were 17-for-48 shooting (35%).

The Wolfpack shot 39%. With only five turnovers, they had a 15-3 advantage in points after turnovers.

Venning with 12 points and Hand with six were the only players to score for Boston College in the first 11 minutes of the second half. N.C. State held a double-digit lead throughout the second half until a 3-pointer by Hand drew the Eagles within 67-58 with 2:51 remaining.

Ben Middlebrooks scored in the paint and Dennis Parker Jr. had a free throw to put the Wolfpack up 70-58 near the one-minute mark before Boston College added four free throws down the stretch.

BC finished the first half in a 3-for-13 shooting slump as NC State took a 44-29 halftime lead. Taylor scored 16 points in the half.

Boston College hosts Virginia Tech on Tuesday and N.C. State visits North Carolina on Wednesday.

