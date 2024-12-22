Jayden Taylor scores 16 to lead N.C. State to 89-63 victory over Rider

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 16 points to lead N.C. State to an 89-63 romp over Rider. Taylor made 5 of 7 shots with 3-pointers and 3 of 5 free throws for the Wolfpack (8-4), who improved to 8-1 at home. Ben Middlebrooks and reserve Breon Pass added 12 points each for NC State. Marcus Hill pitched in with 11 points and six assists. T.J. Weeks Jr. and Jay Alvarez each scored 17 to lead the Broncs (4-9). Taylor had 11 points and Hill scored 10 as NC State shot 64.3% from the floor in the first half and led 52-23.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.