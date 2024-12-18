Jayden Daniels is maturing into a better pocket passer late in his rookie year with the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has gotten his groove back as a pocket passer. The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback has completed nearly 82% of his attempts over the past two games with five touchdown throws and just one interception. That’s a major improvement after he was at 61% over his previous five games, when he was coming off a rib injury. It is not a coincidence Washington has won two in a row to get to 9-5 after a three-game losing streak. Daniels, who turned 24 Wednesday, remains the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

