Jayden Daniels accomplishes a feat last done by Slinging Sammy Baugh in 1937

Jayden Daniels meet Slinging Sammy Baugh. The Commanders’ dynamic rookie quarterback accomplished a feat in his playoff debut that no quarterback in the NFL had done since Baugh in the franchise’s first season in Washington back in 1937. Daniels threw two touchdown passes to lead the Commanders to a 23-20 win at Tampa Bay, becoming the fourth rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a road playoff start. But Daniels also joined Baugh as the only rookie quarterbacks to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff win. Baugh threw three TD passes in the 1937 NFL title game win against the Chicago Bears.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.