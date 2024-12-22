Javon Small, Toby Okani help West Virginia beat Mercyhurst 67-46 for 5th straight victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Javon Small scored 19, Toby Okani added a double-double and West Virginia breezed to a 67-46 victory over Mercyhurst. Small made 6 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 7 free throws for the Mountaineers (9-2), who upped their win streak to five while improving to 7-0 at home. He added seven assists. Okani finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double this season. Eduardo Andre came off the bench to score 14 on 6-for-6 shooting for West Virginia. Aidan Reichert scored 14 to lead the Dolphins (6-9), who fell to 2-8 on the road.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.