Jason Robertson has natural hat trick in the Stars’ 4-3 victory over the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jason Robertson had a natural hat trick in the second period and the Dallas Stars held off the short-handed Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Edmonton stars Connor McDavid (lower-body injury) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) sat out for the second straight game. The Oilers then lost goalie Stuart Skinner in the third period after he was inadvertently kneed in the head by Mikko Rantanen.

Robertson had his second hat trick of the season and fifth of his career. Wyatt Johnston also scored as the Stars raced to a 4-0 lead. Roope Hintz assisted on Robertson’s three goals and Jake Oettinger stopped 42 shots. Dallas is 4-0-2 in its last six games.

Corey Perry, Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton in a late comeback attempt after Skinner was hit in the head and replaced by Calvin Pickard.

Stars: Defenseman Thomas Harley continued to impress with top defender Miro Heiskanen out with a knee injury. Harley, who was selected 18th overall in the 2019 draft, has four goals and 10 points in his last nine games. The 23-year-old had two assists Wednesday to match his career high of 47 points.

Oilers: It appeared Edmonton’s injury situation worsened in the second period when a pair of top players left the ice within minutes of each other. Zach Hyman went down awkwardly along the boards after colliding with Dallas winger Mason Marchment and went straight to the dressing room. Then, top defenseman Evan Bouchard was hit by a shot and also left the ice. Home fans were relieved to see both players return to the ice and complete the game.

Robertson tipped in Harley point shot for a power-play goal to make it 4-0 late in the second. It was Robertson’s third of the game and his team-leading 32nd of the season.

Dallas boasts an NHL-high five players with 25 or more goals this season — Robertson, Matt Duchene, Hintz, Johnston and Rantanen.

Both teams play the second of back-to-backs Thursday night. The Oilers are in Seattle, and the Stars visit Calgary.

