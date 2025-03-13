Jason Day withdraws from Players Championship with illness

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day has pulled out of The Players Championship in Florida about an hour before he was supposed to tee off because of an illness. Day is No. 33 in the world and coming off a week of contending at the Arnold Palmer Invitational until a double bogey on the 16th hole of the final round ended his hopes. He won The Players in 2016 when he was the world’s No. 1 player. The PGA Tour did not immediately disclose the nature of his illness. Day was replaced by Danny Walker. That makes 26 players making their debut at The Players.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.