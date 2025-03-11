Jason Day reunites with father figure and swing coach Colin Swatton

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day is back with his old swing coach. Colin Swatton was a father figure to the Australian when Day was 12. They reached No. 1 in the world. Day went off on his own for about seven years. Now he’s back with his old coach because he wants an extra set of eyes. Ludvig Aberg is one of the fastest players in golf. He says he developed that pace by spending more time playing than practicing as a kid in Sweden. Rory McIlroy tried out some new fairway metals at Bay Hill. That lasted only three days.

