Jase Richardson has stepped out of his father’s shadow for Big Ten champion Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jase Richardson was known as Jason Richardson’s son when he arrived at Michigan State last fall, following the footsteps of his father who played for the Spartans and in the NBA. The freshman guard has stepped out of his famous father’s shadow as a calm, consistent and efficient player for the Big Ten champions. Richardson has been perhaps the best player for the surprising Spartans, who were unranked for the first month of the season and are surging into this week’s Big Ten Tournament as the top-seeded team in the conference and ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

