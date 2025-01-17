Jarren Duran, Red Sox reach $3.85 million, 1-year contract, avoid arbitration

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing $3.85 million, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2026. Duran gets a $3.75 million salary for this year, and the option has a $100,000 buyout. Duran was eighth in MVP voting last year after hitting .285 with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 34 steals, 48 doubles and 111 runs. Fifteen players remain on track for arbitration hearings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.