Jarren Duran has triple and double off Mets ace Senga to lead Red Sox to 3-1 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran had a double and a triple as the Boston Red Sox tagged Mets ace Kodai Senga for three runs — the most he has given up all season — and beat New York 3-1 on Monday night.

Senga (4-3) fell behind 3-0 after two innings before settling down and retiring the last seven batters he faced. He allowed five hits and three walks in all while striking out five.

Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins held the Mets to one run on five hits, allowing back-to-back singles before he struck Tyrone Taylor out on a called third strike for the second out in the fifth. Justin Wilson (2-0) fanned Francisco Lindor to end the threat.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Duran led off the bottom of the first with a double, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Alex Bregman’s groundout. Trevor Story singled in another run to make it 2-0. Boston made it 3-0 in the second on Duran’s RBI triple, his sixth of the season.

The Mets’ only run came on Taylor’s RBI single in the third.

Key Moment

Pete Alonso hit a line drive high off the Green Monster and slid into second in the first inning for what was initially ruled a double but was overturned on video review for the third out. That made substitute Red Sox manager Ramon Vazquez, who was in charge because Alex Cora was attending his daughter’s graduation from Boston College, 1 for 1 on replay challenges.

Key Stat

Senga allowed more than two earned runs for the first time in 17 starts — surpassing Dwight Gooden’s franchise record of 15 straight starts in 1985-86. Senga’s streak dates to August 2023, though he pitched in only one regular-season game last year because of injuries.

Up Next

Mets RHP Clay Holmes (5-2) starts the second game of the series on Tuesday night. The Red Sox have not announced a starter yet but it is expected to be RHP Walker Buehler (4-1).

