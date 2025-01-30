Jaromir Jagr selling a majority stake in his hometown Czech ice hockey team

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Ice hockey great Jaromir Jagr has announced he is selling a majority stake in his hometown team the Kladno Knights in the Czech league. Jagr is selling an 80% stake to businessman Tomas Drastil while holding on to the remaining minority stake. Financial details were not given on Thursday. The 52-year-old winger acquired full ownership in 2017 when he got 30% from the town. He had had 70% since 2011. Jagr has played for Kladno since the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second-highest point-scorer in 2018. He is playing his 37th professional season.

