Jared Verse’s strong rookie season sees him receive Rams’ only Pro Bowl invite

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Verse made the Pro Bowl on Thursday, an engagement the Los Angeles Rams rookie outside linebacker hopes to avoid with a lengthy playoff run. That’s not the only commitment Verse would like to get out of, having challenged fellow rookie Braden Fiske that whoever ended up with the fewest sacks would have to shave his beard. When Verse made the pledge, the first-round pick was well ahead of his former Florida State teammate in quarterback takedowns. But Verse now finds himself trailing the defensive tackle headed into the regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.