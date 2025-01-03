Jared Bednar upset with no whistle on play where Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood was hurt

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was so irate that not even a dramatic, come-from-behind overtime win could calm him down. His frustration was the lack of a whistle by officials when goaltender Scott Wedgewood was down in the net and hurt after a Buffalo Sabres player was pushed into him in the third period. Bednar felt the play should’ve been stopped out of player safety. Instead, the Sabres scored. Wedgewood was helped to the bench and replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood. Bednar said Wedgewood will be evaluated further but it appears he’s going to miss some time.

