Japan’s Akie Iwai shoots 5-under 67 to maintain lead at LPGA Thailand tournament after 2 rounds

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan shot a 5-under 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the LPGA’s Thailand tournament at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course.

After an opening-round 62, Iwai had a two-round total of 13-under 129.

The 22-year-old Iwai earned her LPGA tour membership after finishing in a tie for fifth at the LPGA Final Qualifier last year.

American Angel Yin shot 64 Friday and was in second place. J eeno Thitikul, the world No. 2 who turned 22 on Thursday, was tied for third place, also after a 64.

“Today, I shot well and putted well. My distance control was good. That’s why I made a lot of birdies,” said Iwai.

Angel Yin of the U.S. watches her shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan) . Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kittinun Rodsupan

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

