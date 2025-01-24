Japanese boxing star Inoue heads to US after big KO. His promoter wants him to get Ohtani-style love

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue is headed to the United States after another devastating knockout. His promoter wants Americans to cherish Inoue as much as they do Shohei Ohtani. The unbeaten Inoue knocked out overmatched South Korean opponent Ye Joon Kim in the fourth round in Tokyo to remain the undisputed super bantamweight champion. Bob Arum, Inoue’s promoter at Top Rank, confirmed afterward that Inoue’s next fight will be in Las Vegas. Arum evoked comparisons with Ohtani, the Japanese baseball player who is the headline act for the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

