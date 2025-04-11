Japan wins again at women’s ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Yumeka Wajima of Japan, left, scores a goal against goalkeeper Anikó Németh of Hungary during the IIHF Women's World Championship, Group B, match between Hungary and Japan, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vaclav Pancer]

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Japan secured its second win from two games at the women’s ice hockey world championships on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Hungary.

Yumeka Wajima scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway with 0:23 left in the opening period of the Group B game.

Akane Shiga added the second into an empty net with eight seconds remaining.

Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara stopped 27 shots.

Sweden and Japan, which also beat newcomer Norway 5-2, top Group B with six points.

Hungary lost its second straight game after a 2-0 defeat to Sweden.

Defending champion Canada faces Switzerland later Friday in Group A and the United States plays host Czech Republic.

