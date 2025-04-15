Japan edges Germany to meet Canada in quarters, Sweden routs Norway at women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Japan edged past Germany 1-0 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Tuesday to set up a quarterfinal against defending champion Canada.

Japan finished second in Group B while Canada was placed second in Group A.

The result also means that the winner of Group A, the United States, will meet Germany in the quarters after the German team’s third-place finish in Group B.

Rui Ukita scored the lone goal for Japan and goalie Miyuu Masuhara stopped 34 shots to get the shutout.

Earlier, Ebba Hedqvist scored a hat trick for Sweden in an 8-0 rout of newly promoted Norway.

Japanese players celebrate a goal during the IIHF Women's World Championship, Group B, match between Germany and Japan, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Lubos Pavlicek/CTK via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lubos Pvlicek

Sweden won Group B with four wins in four games and will face Finland, the third team in Group A, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Norway, which was promoted to the top division after a 27-year absence, was fourth in Group B after winning one game and will be relegated together with another newcomer, Hungary, which finished pointless at the bottom.

Mira Hallin, Lina Ljungblom, Jenna Raunio, Josefin Bouveng and Hilda Svensson also had a goal each and Ida Boman made 16 saves in the Swedish net.

The United States completes the preliminary round later Tuesday against Switzerland.

