Japan defeats newcomer Norway 4-2 in their opener at women’s ice hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Japan beat newly promoted Norway 4-2 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

Mei Miura had a goal and an assist and Akane Hosoyamada, Rui Ukita, Riri Noro and Akane Shiga also scored for Japan in a Group B game.

Andrea Dalen and Marthe Brunvold had a goal each for Norway to mark its return to the top division after a 27-year absence.

Later Thursday, Canada opens its title defense against Finland in Group A and Sweden faces another newcomer Hungary in Group B.

The 12-day, 10-nation tournament in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice represents the final major international tune-up before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

