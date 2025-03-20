Japan becomes the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after host nations

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Bahrain 2-0 at Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo ensured the Samurai Blue secured a spot in Asia Group C’s top two automatic qualification places.

At its eighth successive World Cup, Japan joins co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Earlier, second-placed Australia took a big step towards a seventh appearance by defeating Indonesia 5-1 in Sydney in the visitor’s first game under new coach Patrick Kluivert.

Indonesia’s Kevin Diks missed a penalty in the eighth minute, and 10 minutes later Martin Boyle made no mistake with his spot kick to put the Socceroos ahead.

Nishan Velupillay and Jackson Irvine scored before the break and Lewis Miller made it 4-0 on the hour. Ole Romeny pulled one back for Indonesia before Irvine grabbed his second and the hosts’ fifth.

The top two from each of the three six-team groups in the third round of Asian qualifying advance to the World Cup while the third- and fourth-placed teams advance to another stage to compete for two more places.

