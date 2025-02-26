Japan, Asia Rugby clash over the suspension of JRFU executive and former player Iwabuchi

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Japan Rugby Football Union is challenging a decision by Asia Rugby to temporarily suspend JRFU executive director Kensuke Iwabuchi over a possible Code of Conduct breach in an unprecedented squabble between the national and regional bodies. Asia Rugby announced the suspension of Iwabuchi who was elected late last year as its vice-president. The JRFU responded with a statement on its website indicating it was investigating the circumstances behind Asia Rugby’s decision. Iwabuchi is an influential figure within Japan rugby, a former international flyhalf and JRFU chairman who played a major role in the reappointment of Australian Eddie Jones as Japan national coach.

