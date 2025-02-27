Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban

LONDON (AP) — The nomination of Jannik Sinner for the Laureus sportsman of the year award has been withdrawn because of the top-ranked tennis player’s three-month ban for his two positive doping tests nearly a year ago. Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick says in a statement that the Italian player’s ban resulting from a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency prompted the decision. Sinner and WADA announced the settlement on Feb. 15. The International Tennis Integrity Agency had decided not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

