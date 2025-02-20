Jannik Sinner is out of a Las Vegas exhibition because of his doping ban. Casper Ruud will fill in

Jannik Sinner has been dropped from an exhibition event in Las Vegas next month while he is serving a three-month ban connected to a pair of failed doping tests. Casper Ruud is now slated to join Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul on March 2 as part of the MGM Rewards Slam at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The switch was announced Thursday in a news release. Last weekend, Sinner accepted the suspension as part of a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency. WADA had appealed a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to exonerate Sinner.

