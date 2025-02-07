Janine Flock and Matt Weston clinch World Cup skeleton championships

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Janine Flock of Austria has won the women’s World Cup skeleton championship for the third time in her career, and Matt Weston of Britain clinched the men’s skeleton overall title for the second consecutive season. Flock wrapped up the women’s title in style, getting her third consecutive win to end the eight-race season. She medaled in six of the eight World Cup races, the first woman to do that since Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands in the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.