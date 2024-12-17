Janiah Barker records her 4th double-double of the season as No. 1 UCLA defeats Cal Poly 69-37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Janiah Barker had her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds and top-ranked UCLA led throughout in its 69-37 victory over Cal Poly on Monday night at Pauley Pavilion. Londynn Jones and Angela Dugalic also scored 12 points in UCLA’s first home game since it took over the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Nov. 25. Timea Gardiner added 11 points for the Bruins, who were missing leading scorer and rebounder Lauren Betts due to a lower leg injury. Mary Carter scored 11 points for Cal Poly, which has dropped four of its last five.

