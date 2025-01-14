James Rodriguez signs with Leon in the Mexican first division and could play in the Club World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After a brief stint with Rayo Vallecano, James Rodríguez’ next stop in Mexico’s top flight will be with eight-time champion Leon, one of three Mexican teams which have qualified for this year’s Club World Cup. James, who signed his contract on Monday, was a free agent after spending just six months in Spain where he played in seven games for Rayo Vallecano. Leon did not disclose the financial details of the deal or the duration of it. The 33-year-old midfielder will be with his third team in a year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.