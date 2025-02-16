James O’Connor: the former Aussie larrakin finds a home in New Zealand rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When James O’Connor made his first appearance in Super Rugby for the Christchurch-based Crusaders it marked the latest and possibly last episode in a career which has taken him from enfant terrible to elder statesman. The 34-year-old took the field as a 57th minute replacement as the Crusaders beat the Hurricanes 33-25 in the first match of the 2025 season. He produced an impactful performance, taking the ball to the line repeatedly and in an early touch making a short pass to Will Jordan that contributed to a try by Sevu Reece.

