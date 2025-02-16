James O’Connor: the former Aussie larrakin finds a home in New Zealand rugby

By STEVE McMORRAN The Associated Press
Australia's James O'Connor runs during the second Bledisloe Rugby test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When James O’Connor made his first appearance in Super Rugby for the Christchurch-based Crusaders it marked the latest and possibly last episode in a career which has taken him from enfant terrible to elder statesman. The 34-year-old took the field as a 57th minute replacement as the Crusaders beat the Hurricanes 33-25 in the first match of the 2025 season. He produced an impactful performance, taking the ball to the line repeatedly and in an early touch making a short pass to Will Jordan that contributed to a try by Sevu Reece.

