James and Hayes lead NC State’s 3-point splurge in 83-49 March Madness rout of Michigan State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 26 points and second-seeded N.C. State made an NCAA Tournament program-record 15 shots from 3-point range in an 83-49 victory over seventh-seeded Michigan State in the women’s second round Monday.

James connected for six 3s and Madison Hayes, who had 17 points, drilled five 3-pointers. Saniya Rivers added 17 points and 11 assists and Zamareya Jones had 12 points for the Wolfpack (28-6).

N.C. State will meet either Florida State or LSU in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Spokane, Washington. The Wolfpack will be in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in coach Wes Moore’s 12 seasons.

Long-range shots were finding the mark at such a dizzying pace that there was no reason for the Wolfpack to back off.

“I’ve learned there are times for me just to get out of the way and let them play,” Moore said. “It was nice to see it because, I’ll be honest, we hadn’t really been shooting the ball as well.”

North Carolina State's Lorena Awou (1) grabs the ball away from Michigan State's Jocelyn Tate (11) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker

Grace VanSlooten scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Michigan State (22-10), which was 4-for-15 on 3s. The Spartans were trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

N.C. State began 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and 10-for-13 overall from the field to lead 25-9. The Wolfpack reached a season high for 3-point baskets with 12 less than five minutes into the third quarter and kept going.

“You don’t really know what to do when a team is doing that,” VanSlooten said.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans lost by more than 15 points for the only time this season. They finished with a season-low point total.

“We’ve been a team that’s been able to go on runs,” coach Robyn Fralick said. “We’ve typically been able to do it with our defense and being able to kind of be disruptive. We never got that run.”

N.C. State: James and Hayes, both seniors in their final home game, combined for 32 points as the Wolfpack built a 47-23 halftime lead on the way to their 18th home win without a loss this season.

Key moment

The Wolfpack’s five first-quarter 3s matched their most in any quarter this season. Then they did it again in the second quarter.

Key stat

N.C. State has won 20 consecutive home NCAA Tournament games. The Wolfpack hasn’t lost in the tournament in Raleigh in 42 years.

It’s a fanfest

It was quite a rousing send-off for the Wolfpack, who’ve won 23 straight home games stretching back to February 2024.

Rivers rushed over to celebrate with the band, while a fan reached over the media to hand Hayes a baby.

“It’s just obviously the relationships that you build with each and every one of them, and you notice their faces,” Hayes said of the fans.

James, the team’s only upperclassman to play for the Wolfpack since she was a freshman, lingered on the court and received a huge final ovation.

There were concerns when the game drew a noon tip-off on a weekday. No worries, as it turned out.

“They showed up and showed out for us, and we did the same for them,” Hayes said.

The Spartans took notice of the atmosphere as well.

“I’ve never seen a crowd like that,” VanSlooten said. “I’ve never played in an environment like that.”

Historic number

Of 35 all-time wins in the tournament, this marked the largest margin for the Wolfpack.

“We’ve got some veterans that are very talented and step up,” Moore said. “When the lights are the brightest is when they really step up and play.”

Up next

N.C. State heads west for regional play for the second year in a row after advancing to the Final Four out of Portland, Oregon, last season.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.