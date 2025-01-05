Jaloni Cambridge leads No. 10 Ohio State in lopsided win over Northwestern 92-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Jaloni Cambridge had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead five players in double figures as No. 10 Ohio State rolled to a 92-62 victory over Northwestern. Cotie McMahon scored 16 points, Ava Watson had 15, Chance Gray added 14 and Elsa Lemmila 11. The 14-0 Buckeyes led by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter. Kyla Jones scored 15 points and Grace Sullivan added 13 for Northwestern, which dropped its third straight game.

