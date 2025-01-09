Jaloni Cambridge 29 points, helps No. 9 Ohio State come back and beat No. 25 Michigan 84-77 on road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 of 29 points in the second half, leading No. 9 Ohio State in a comeback 84-77 win against No. 25 Michigan on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes are off to their best start since opening 19-0 two years ago. The Wolverines led by 16 points in the first half and were ahead after each of the first three quarters, but could not hold on for their first win over a top-10 team in five attempts this season. Ohio State’s Chance Gray scored 16 and Cotie McMahon had 13 points.

